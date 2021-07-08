Cancel
Public Health

Daily coronavirus update: State positivity drops to 0.52%, hospitalizations down, no additional deaths

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 13 days ago

The number of people in Connecticut hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped again Thursday, bringing its total to just 26 patients.

Positivity rate

Connecticut on Thursday reported 55 COVID-19 cases out of 10,553 tests, for a positivity rate of 0.52%, a decrease of about 0.37% from Wednesday afternoon, but still up from last week where the state positivity was 0.43% last Wednesday and Thursday.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday, Connecticut has 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down six since Wednesday.

Since last Friday, the number of hospitalizations has dropped by 16 in total.

Deaths

Connecticut reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday; its total remains at 8,279 during the pandemic.

The United States has now recorded 606,376 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

