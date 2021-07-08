Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PIKE COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. A separate very strong thunderstorm was entering southwest Pike County, heading toward the Winslow area. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH