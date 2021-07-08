Cancel
Beaver County, UT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 110 to 115 near St George and Zion Canyon, and 102 to 108 elsewhere. * WHERE...South Central Utah, Southwest Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

