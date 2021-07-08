Excessive Heat Warning issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 116 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rain intensity has decreased to a more moderate rainfall with the heaviest rain occurring on the northern portions of the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen with 1.26 inches measured on the scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Heavy rainfall could move onto the scar from the east-northeast within the hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR