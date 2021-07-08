Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Drought-hit California asks residents to cut water use by 15 percent

By JOSH EDELSON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKY52_0arLxuoK00
A section of a drought-stricken Shasta Lake in California, where drought conditions are worsening /AFP/File

California's governor called on residents to reduce their water consumption by 15 percent as he extended a state of drought emergency to nearly half the parched US state's population Thursday.

Governor Gavin Newsom deemed the western state's unusually dry year a "mega drought" and urged Californians to save scarce water resources by reducing activities such as irrigating lawns and by taking shorter showers.

"We are now two years into a drought, having just come out of a five-year drought that concluded just a few years ago," said Newsom.

"We're hopeful that ... people in the state of California will take that mindset they brought into the last drought and extend that forward with a 15 percent voluntary reduction, not only on residences, but industrial, commercial operations and agricultural operations," he said.

After consecutive years with very little rainfall and a dry winter, estimated statewide reservoir storage at the end of May was just two-thirds of normal levels.

According to the state-run Save Our Water website, it is "likely" that runoff levels this year could "end up being drier" than last year's -- already the fifth-driest in California's recorded history.

Conditions were exacerbated by last week's heat wave, which gripped much of the western United States and Canada, with more record temperatures expected for the coming weekend -- including up to 128 degrees F (53 degrees C) forecast in California's Death Valley.

Under Thursday's announcement -- made by Newsom from the shores of Lopez Lake, northwest of Los Angeles, where water levels lie at just one-third of capacity -- 50 of California's 58 states are now under emergency measures.

The drought emergency affects 42 percent of the population, mainly in northern and central California -- southern counties including Los Angeles and San Diego are not yet affected, nor is San Francisco.

It gives state water authorities additional powers to control scarce resources, and eases some regulations.

The separate, executive order urging Californians to reduce water usage is currently voluntary. A 15 percent cut in water use would save to supply more than 1.7 million households for a year.

One potential serious consequence of the drought is the increased risk of wildfires, which is particularly worrying for authorities in a region that has been repeatedly devastated in recent years by massive forest blazes.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shasta Lake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#Water Supply#Water Usage#Central California#Afp File#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

More residents flee as fires ravage western Canada

Thousands of residents fled blazes in western Canada on Wednesday with several hundred soldiers scheduled to deploy to fight this year's virulent and early fires, which are wreaking havoc across portions of western North America. "I have a holiday trailer that is my new home," said Margo Wagner, head of a district in the western province of British Columbia, who has found herself among the evacuees. The fire marks the second time in four years that her home in the province's central Canim Lake rural area has been threatened by a blaze. South of the border, a number of communities in the United States are being threatened by wildfires, creating conditions so extreme that the blazes have generated their own weather, according to experts.
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

New York pollution alert amid smoke from wildfires in west and Canada

New York and parts of the eastern United States and Canada were shrouded in a gray smoky haze Tuesday from fires burning in the western United States and Canada. New York state's environmental protection services issued an air quality advisory, automatically triggered when fine particle matter is expected to rise above 35 micrograms per cubic meter of air. An expert from the agency said it is not uncommon for smoke from fires in the west of the country to reach the New York area, but they usually remain high enough to not affect air quality. This time, the smoke was lower than usual, the expert said. The phenomenon was set to dissipate on Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front in the New York region, said a spokesperson for the US National Weather Service.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Western Canada declares fire emergency as evacuations climb

Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, with wildfires expected to grow even larger in the coming days due to high heat and winds. The province has nearly 300 active wildfires, spurred by hot, dry weather that is expected to continue in the coming days, in addition to rising winds that may spread the flames.
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

NYC mandates shots or weekly testing for public healthcare workers

New York City will require public hospital workers to get vaccinated or take a weekly coronavirus test, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday as the metropolis faces an uptick in cases fueled by the Delta variant. The order will go into effect from August 2 and apply to the some 30,000 employees in the city's 11 public hospitals. "This is the first step -- everyone should do this now to save lives," de Blasio told a press conference. "If we don't see vaccination numbers go up fast enough, if we don't see progress against the variant, we are going to consider a range of options," he said, adding that he hoped private hospitals would take similar steps.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

US drug firms agree to $1.18 bn opioid settlement in New York

The three largest US drug distributors have agreed to pay up to $1.18 billion to the state of New York over their role in the opioid crisis, the state's top prosecutor announced Tuesday. The settlement by McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen comes as another, larger settlement between the three distributors plus pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and numerous US states and local governments is reportedly close to being reached, according to US media. That settlement, in the works since October 2019, could be as high as $26 billion, according to anonymous sources quoted by The New York Times. The agreement announced Tuesday by New York attorney general Letitia James is the largest obtained so far by the state of New York, which has been particularly aggressive in the pursuit of companies accused of having contributed to the opioid crisis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy