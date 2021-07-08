Cancel
Olympics-Sports bodies disappointed but accept Tokyo decision to ban spectators

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Sports ruling bodies expressed their disappointment at the decision of Olympics organisers ban spectators from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but understood Japan’s need to take drastic action to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

