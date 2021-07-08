Miami-Dade Commission adds spending guardrails to $135M FTX Arena naming rights deal

A Miami-Dade courthouse will undergo safety repairs after a review prompted by the Surfside condo collapse discovered potential structural failures, the Associated Press reports. An engineer’s report said floors 16 and up of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse should be closed, and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said all employees will work remotely. “They had only been back in that building about a week,” Levine Cava said at a Saturday news conference. “So they have everything they need to continue to operate remotely and also at other locations, so it should not disrupt substantially.” The county did not detail the specific repairs needed, but the building, which primarily sees civil cases, has long faced leaks, mold, and other structural issues over the years. The county had planned on selling the building and constructing a new civil courthouse, but there’s no word on whether the repairs will impact the sale.