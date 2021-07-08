Cancel
Miami-Dade Commission adds spending guardrails to $135M FTX Arena naming rights deal

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade County will have $90 million to spend on fighting gun violence and poverty through 2040. Miami-Dade Commissioners have quietly approved an additional layer of oversight to how money will be spent from a $135 million deal to rebrand the home of the Miami Heat as the FTX Arena. Commissioners...

