James Harden detained by French Police as part of narcotics investigation

Videos from Fashion Week in Paris included Brooklyn Nets star James Harden hanging out with other A-list celebrities in the European metropolis.

Primarily, the former NBA MVP was chatting up hip-hop artist Dominique Armani Jones, aka Lil Baby. That’s not anywhere near where the story ends.

Harden was seen being frisked by authorities in Paris while being detained for a short while as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

French newspaper Le Parisien pointed to a video taken by bystanders showing Harden and another man having their pants pockets searched by police.

Authorities first asked Harden and Jones to exit a car when they smelled marijuana, according to the incident report.

The newspaper said police entered the area at 4:50 p.m. local time to follow up on reports of men exiting a car that smelled like pot, which is illegal in France. As for Lil Baby, he was in fact arrested for allegedly transporting narcotics (20 grams of marijuana).

“Baby was seated in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed … local reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge,” TMZ Sports noted . “The report said the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana. There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered.”

As for James Harden, he was just briefly retained and was allowed to go about his day. There doesn’t appear to be any wrongdoing on his part.

Harden, 31, just finished up shop on an injury-plagued season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists in 44 games with Brooklyn after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in a trade early during the 2020-21 NBA season.

We’ll have further updates on this situation as they become available.

(Field Level Media contributed to this report)

