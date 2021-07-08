Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

James Harden detained by French Police as part of narcotics investigation

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n0VK_0arLxZTB00

Videos from Fashion Week in Paris included Brooklyn Nets star James Harden hanging out with other A-list celebrities in the European metropolis.

Primarily, the former NBA MVP was chatting up hip-hop artist Dominique Armani Jones, aka Lil Baby. That’s not anywhere near where the story ends.

Harden was seen being frisked by authorities in Paris while being detained for a short while as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

French newspaper Le Parisien pointed to a video taken by bystanders showing Harden and another man having their pants pockets searched by police.

Authorities first asked Harden and Jones to exit a car when they smelled marijuana, according to the incident report.

The newspaper said police entered the area at 4:50 p.m. local time to follow up on reports of men exiting a car that smelled like pot, which is illegal in France. As for Lil Baby, he was in fact arrested for allegedly transporting narcotics (20 grams of marijuana).

“Baby was seated in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed … local reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge,” TMZ Sports noted . “The report said the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana. There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered.”

As for James Harden, he was just briefly retained and was allowed to go about his day. There doesn’t appear to be any wrongdoing on his part.

Harden, 31, just finished up shop on an injury-plagued season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists in 44 games with Brooklyn after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in a trade early during the 2020-21 NBA season.

We’ll have further updates on this situation as they become available.

(Field Level Media contributed to this report)

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Police#European#Nba Mvp#Le Parisien#The Brooklyn Nets#Field Level Media#Portland Trail Blazers#Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...
Paris, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAYardbarker

Report: James Harden searched by Paris police during Lil Baby arrest

James Harden reportedly had a run-in with police while in Paris for Fashion Week, but the Brooklyn Nets star was not arrested. A French news outlet reported on Thursday that Harden and several other men were searched by police while walking down Avenue Montaigne, which is a popular street in Paris. A brief video that circulated on social media appears to show Harden telling police “I don’t understand” while he was being searched. You can see the clip below:
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

How P.J. Tucker destroyed 2018 Rockets en route to title with Bucks

The headline stories following the Milwaukee Bucks after winning the NBA Finals largely circulate around the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and rightfully so. The two-time MVP posted a 50 points, 5 block, 14 rebound performance in the Game 6, championship clinching win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. However, there...

Comments / 1

Community Policy