And the raft winner is…

JACKSON, Wyo. — After a warm spring and a brief Snake River run-off, Buckrail is excited to announce the winners of Dave Hansen‘s High Water Heyday Contest. Your high water mark guesses flooded in while the Snake River quite literally flooded with flows hitting their peak on June 6th at 16,100 CFS (cubic feet/second). From 3 to 2,000,000, the guesses were just as varied as our typical spring weather. Believe it or not, one of our local participant entries hit the high water mark spot on with their guess.