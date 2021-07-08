Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

And the raft winner is…

By Sponsored by Dave Hansen Whitewater
buckrail.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — After a warm spring and a brief Snake River run-off, Buckrail is excited to announce the winners of Dave Hansen‘s High Water Heyday Contest. Your high water mark guesses flooded in while the Snake River quite literally flooded with flows hitting their peak on June 6th at 16,100 CFS (cubic feet/second). From 3 to 2,000,000, the guesses were just as varied as our typical spring weather. Believe it or not, one of our local participant entries hit the high water mark spot on with their guess.

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water Mark#Rafting#Weather#Nrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy