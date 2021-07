A real shocker broken by Mike Russo of the Athletic, the Minnesota Wild are buying out the final four years of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in advance of the expansion draft. Both players had no movement clauses, so the buyouts will allow GM Bill Guerin to protect Matt Dumba and another forward, but at the steep cost of $2.4 million next season, $6.4 million in 2022-23, and $7.4 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Suter is still a very functional blueliner at age 36 and will likely be an attractive get on the free agent market come July 28, and the rumors of interest in Parise from the NY Islanders prior to the 2020 trade deadline are likely to pop up again.