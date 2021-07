Here's a famous little proverb: "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." According to the all-reliable Wikipedia, it was popularized by British educational writer William Edward Hickson and has stood the test of time. And while it's usually a good little mantra to live by, and may in fact be one that hangs somewhere in the locker room of the Detroit Tigers, it's not a concrete rule. Take, for instance, those times when you're dealing with the arm of Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo.