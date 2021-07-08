North Augusta man charged with attempted murder in Aiken

Janambre Oquillian Fuewell (Photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a June 18 shooting incident in Aiken.

Janambre Oquillian Fuewell, 21, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies responded to a shooting incident on Perrin Street on June 18.

A complainant stated she was in her kitchen when she noticed a Black male standing in the roadway, shooting at her house, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant then "ran outside and started yelling at him and he ran from the scene," according to the report.

The victim in the Perrin Street incident stated he was sitting on the front porch when a white car stopped in front of the house. The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at him, according to the report.

Several bullet holes were found in trash cans, a power pole and a vehicle, according to police.