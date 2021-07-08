Cancel
Berks County, PA

PD: Berks County Man Killed In Crash On Route 422 In South Heidelberg

By Nicole Acosta
dailyvoice.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berks County man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing the street on Route 422 east in South Heidelberg, authorities said. David Bagrud, 60, of Wernersville was crossing 422 east/Penn Avenue between Point Road and Mountain Boulevard, near the Moyer Nissan dealership, when he was hit by a car driven by 58-year-old Vincent Smith, of Sinking Spring around 6 p.m., according to South Heidelberg police.

