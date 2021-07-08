PD: Berks County Man Killed In Crash On Route 422 In South Heidelberg
A Berks County man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing the street on Route 422 east in South Heidelberg, authorities said. David Bagrud, 60, of Wernersville was crossing 422 east/Penn Avenue between Point Road and Mountain Boulevard, near the Moyer Nissan dealership, when he was hit by a car driven by 58-year-old Vincent Smith, of Sinking Spring around 6 p.m., according to South Heidelberg police.dailyvoice.com
