Action plan will guide sustainability efforts in three neighboring cities
Cottonwood Height’s priorities for sustainability surround open and green space. (Samantha DeSeelhorst/Cottonwood Heights) Cottonwood Heights, Holladay and Millcreek will consider adoption of an Interlocal Sustainability Action Plan for the entire area. Associate Planner and Sustainability Analyst Samantha DeSeelhorst has been working on this collaborative document with a focus on sustainability efforts for the cities, businesses and communities.www.valleyjournals.com
