An Arlington man faces two charges for shooting at deputies last year

An Arlington man has been indicted for allegedly shooting at Hancock County deputies were who responding to a domestic call last year. 52-year-old Dean Lauck has been charged with felonious assault and intimidation, both with gun specifications, by a Hancock County Grand Jury. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, in August 2020, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Arlington. The sheriff's office says during the investigation, Lauck pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and exchanged gunfire with deputies. There were no injuries reported. Lauck was arrested a short time later with no more problems. Lauck was arraigned Thursday on the charges.