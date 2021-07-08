Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Johnny Harris talks next steps in $50M revamp of Phillips Place in SouthPark

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aG9hP_0arLwVpe00

CHARLOTTE — Lincoln Harris CEO Johnny Harris is continuing to reshape Phillips Place as part of a $50 million revamp.

That includes a growing list of new restaurants and retailers for the SouthPark complex. Over the last 18 months, Phillips Place has signed nine new tenants to the center for a total of 66,630 square feet. Among those is RH Charlotte, The Gallery at Phillips Place, which occupies 45,000 square feet.

[Developer talks plans for overhauling SouthPark’s Phillips Place]

Approximately 41% of the center will be newly built shop space by the end of 2021, Harris says. The 164,000-square-foot specialty retail center opened in SouthPark in 1997.

“We wanted to set a position for the center for the next 20 years,” he says.

Harris recently shared a number of tenant additions and expansions with the Charlotte Business Journal.

.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southpark#Southpark#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Iconic A&W brand inks deal for local restaurants

A&W Restaurants has inked an agreement with local franchisees to open three eateries in the region. According to a press release from the company, veteran multiunit restaurant operators Ronald and Nadyne Jennings plan to bring A&W locations to Gastonia, Kings Mountain and Rock Hill. A&W has a handful of restaurants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy