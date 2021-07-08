Johnny Harris talks next steps in $50M revamp of Phillips Place in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Lincoln Harris CEO Johnny Harris is continuing to reshape Phillips Place as part of a $50 million revamp.

That includes a growing list of new restaurants and retailers for the SouthPark complex. Over the last 18 months, Phillips Place has signed nine new tenants to the center for a total of 66,630 square feet. Among those is RH Charlotte, The Gallery at Phillips Place, which occupies 45,000 square feet.

Approximately 41% of the center will be newly built shop space by the end of 2021, Harris says. The 164,000-square-foot specialty retail center opened in SouthPark in 1997.

“We wanted to set a position for the center for the next 20 years,” he says.

Harris recently shared a number of tenant additions and expansions with the Charlotte Business Journal.

