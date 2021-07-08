Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

West Virginia murder suspect arrested after setting fire to Akron home

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder out-of-state, but not before a dangerous series of events in Akron. Authorities say Dekotis Thomas shot and killed Kevin "KJ" Taylor back on April 7 in Charleston, West Virginia, and on Thursday morning members of the Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were able to trace Thomas' whereabouts to a home on the 600 block of Glendora Avenue on Akron's west side. As Marshals and city police officers approached the house, Thomas apparently told them he had a gun, and a more than two-hour standoff ensued.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 2

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Charleston, WV
City
Cleveland, WV
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Government
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cleveland Police#Molotov Cocktail#Kj#Marshal#Consent Decree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy