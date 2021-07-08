West Virginia murder suspect arrested after setting fire to Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder out-of-state, but not before a dangerous series of events in Akron. Authorities say Dekotis Thomas shot and killed Kevin "KJ" Taylor back on April 7 in Charleston, West Virginia, and on Thursday morning members of the Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were able to trace Thomas' whereabouts to a home on the 600 block of Glendora Avenue on Akron's west side. As Marshals and city police officers approached the house, Thomas apparently told them he had a gun, and a more than two-hour standoff ensued.