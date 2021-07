Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a plain crop top, while Caitlyn found time away from the campaign trail to get dinner with her daughter. Kendall Jenner, 25, looked fabulous when she grabbed dinner with her dad Caitlyn Jenner, 71, at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Malibu on Sunday evening. Kendall rocked a tight, white crop top that showed off her midriff. She also sported a pair of black jeans, a brown belt and black boots. She also draped a beige and black patterned sweater over her shoulders for the outing. Meanwhile, Caitlyn, who’s running for governor in California as a Republican, wore a long brown sweater and orange capri-pants.