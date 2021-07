If you're an avid spectator of the chicken sandwich wars, then there's a hot new sandwich you should be aware of. It's only available in the United Kingdom, but that just means that McDonald's fans are watching from across the pond. Apparently, the McSpicy, the fast food chain's latest addition to its chicken sandwich lineup, is set to hit U.K. locations on July 14th (via LAD Bible). Not to mention, this very spicy chicken sandwich will only be around through August 24th, so those who want to give it a try will need to pick it up within just a short six weeks.