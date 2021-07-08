Berkshire Grey expands with new Robotics Innovation Center, headquarters

GWANGJU, Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDTEK, a Korean cooperation robot manufacturer specialized in measuring instruments, cooperation robots and inspection automation systems, will advance to the global market.JDTEK provides the latest technology service in the fields of automotive electronics reliability tests, home appliance performance tests and semiconductor packaging related inspections.The company supplies robots and precise measuring instruments in Korea through partnerships with companies that have global reputations in the fields of robots and measurements. Additionally, the company supplies comprehensive solutions for automation, measurement and inspection within the automobile and semiconductor industries.JDTEK's cooperation robot is a downsized, light-weighted, easily educable and workable-with-humans solution. This robot, moreover, minimizes burden and cost of programming by adopting innovative technologies.The company is also supplying equipment that can respond to various test requirements such as spectrum analyzers, AC/DC power supplies, electronic loads, safety requirement testers and signal generators in the field of measuring instruments.The manpower shortage can be solved through cooperation robots that provide safety, accuracy and economy by using JDTEK's automation systems.In addition, JDTEK's measuring instruments are light weight, can improve productivity and can be used globally in overseas factories without changing input power. Elin KimPR ManagerOnplus+82-10-6405-2030 onplus_pink@naver.com.