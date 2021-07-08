Cancel
EU Says UK Liable to Pay 47.5 Billion Euros to EU in Post-Brexit Settlement

By Reuters
 14 days ago

(Reuters) -The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU's consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

