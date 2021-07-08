EU Says UK Liable to Pay 47.5 Billion Euros to EU in Post-Brexit Settlement

Boris Johnson has launched an order to the European Union on Wednesday that threatens to burst the weak temporary armistice on Brexit. The Government has presented in the British Parliament an alternative plan with proposals to revise the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. If not accepted, London plans to unilaterally ignore part of the divorce agreement with the sealed European Union in the future in extremis on Christmas Eve. The United Kingdom had long warned that the agreement to avoid land border controls with the Republic of Ireland had become unsustainable for British companies, but after countless hours of negotiation to find the square of the circle, the buck passed to the roof of Brussels with an approach that aims to rewrite what was signed last December, or what is the same, directly challenging the refusal of the Community authorities to amend the compromise solution that relocated the border to the Irish Sea de facto between the UK and the EU.