Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area’s newest residential projects

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io3Hg_0arLvWka00

CHARLOTTE — Several mixed-use projects in the works across the Charlotte region call for the addition of hundreds of new residential units.

[9 Investigates: What’s driving Charlotte’s competitive housing market]

Take, for instance, a residential project that White Point Partners and Greystar are partnering on to build a 24-story high-rise building at 1714 South Blvd. in South End. The project calls for 324 apartments, ranging from micro-units to three-bedroom units, and about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. It’s part of White Point’s overall plan to redevelop the block at South and East boulevards and Kingston Avenue with up to 325 apartments, 365,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of retail.

There’s also such mixed-use development set to occur in the greater Charlotte area, in communities like Huntersville, Cornelius, Monroe, Fort Mill and Richburg.

See the full roundup of residential projects planned or underway across the Charlotte area here.

(Watch below: Davidson sets priorities on affordable housing)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
City
Cornelius, NC
City
Monroe, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#White Point Partners#White Point#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy