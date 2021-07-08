Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area’s newest residential projects

CHARLOTTE — Several mixed-use projects in the works across the Charlotte region call for the addition of hundreds of new residential units.

[9 Investigates: What’s driving Charlotte’s competitive housing market]

Take, for instance, a residential project that White Point Partners and Greystar are partnering on to build a 24-story high-rise building at 1714 South Blvd. in South End. The project calls for 324 apartments, ranging from micro-units to three-bedroom units, and about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. It’s part of White Point’s overall plan to redevelop the block at South and East boulevards and Kingston Avenue with up to 325 apartments, 365,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of retail.

There’s also such mixed-use development set to occur in the greater Charlotte area, in communities like Huntersville, Cornelius, Monroe, Fort Mill and Richburg.

See the full roundup of residential projects planned or underway across the Charlotte area here.

(Watch below: Davidson sets priorities on affordable housing)

©2021 Cox Media Group