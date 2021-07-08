A counterintuitive strategy when you are sued for medical malpractice

Companies are well within their rights to require employees to get a vaccine for COVID-19, just as they do with other vaccines, require employees to pass drug tests, or perform their jobs in specific ways. It is a foundation of our magnificent free market economy that the government stays out of the workings of businesses as much as possible, and the push by a few very vocal lawmakers to interfere with that freedom violates the principles they claimed to believe in when they ran for office. Individuals are free to make their own health decisions, and that should always be respected, but so should the decisions of private organizations.