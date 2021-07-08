Cancel
NBA

Local man creates Bucks victory song

By Cassandra McShepard
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4iSW_0arLunhQ00

Chris Pipkins of Christopher's Project is well known throughout the city for his sassy sax and his soulful performances, but if the Bucks win and his victory song take off, so could he.

It's an invitation to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and it's right on time as they go for victory in their second game of the NBA Finals.

In an easy catchy tune, Chris invites everybody to "Get up, celebrate victory tonight."

He says, "Everything's gonna be alright."

I was moved to grab a mic and get in on the act. It was a wonderful way to root for our Milwaukee Bucks!

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

#Christopher S Project#The Milwaukee Bucks
