AACY Celebrity Game Night is Wednesday, August 25!

July 8, 2021—BOCA RATON, FL- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in conjunction with Allegiance Home Health, will host their First Annual Celebrity Game Night on Wednesday, August 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton. Celebrity Game Night is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days – a series of fun-filled events held at different locations during the month of August – and is facilitated by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.