Former Ohio State Center Kaleb Wesson Won’t Play For Carmen’s Crew In Order To Participate In NBA Summer League

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 13 days ago
Carmen’s Crew head coach Jared Sullinger announced on Thursday afternoon that former Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson will not participate in this year’s rendition of The Basketball Tournament in order to play in the NBA Summer League.

This marks the second straight year that Wesson has announced his intentions to participate in the tournament only to opt out and focus on his professional basketball pursuits instead. However, it's unclear at this time which team he'll suit up for during the Summer League, which will take place Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-10 and 252-pound Wesson was set to play for Big X last summer alongside his brother and former Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson until he received an invitation to attend training camp with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who signed him to their G League affiliate.

Wesson then averaged 9.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 13 games with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors before signing a contract with Filou Oostende of the EuroMillions Basketball League of Belgium in April. Unfortunately, he aggravated a previous knee injury and did not appear in a single game overseas.

While Wesson’s departure is notable, Carmen’s Crew’s roster still features eight other Ohio State alumni, including William Buford (2008-12), Aaron Craft (2010-14), Jon Diebler (2007-11), David Lighty (2006-11), Evan Ravenel (2011-13), Shannon Scott (2011-15), Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14) and Keyshawn Woods (2018-19).

Meanwhile, Sullinger (2010-12) and Dallas Lauderdale (2007-11) will serve as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, as the group looks to win the $1 million prize.

The Basketball Tournament’s Columbus Regional will be held at Ohio State’s Covelli Center, with top-seeded Carmen’s Crew taking on Mid-American Unity at 9 p.m. on July 23. The winner will advance and take on either No. 8 seed Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) or No. 9 seed Ballinteers (Tennessee alumni) in the second round at 4 p.m. on July 25.

