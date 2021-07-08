Gov. Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado

View more in
Colorado State
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Wildfire mitigation funded by city revenue surplus possible for Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS (KRDO) -- Local fire experts often express the need for regular wildfire mitigation, or removal of excess grasses, brush, trees and other vegetation, that could fuel wildfires. Such mitigation was important in limiting the spread of the Bear Creek Fire on the city's central western border last fall, but funding for mitigation is
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Rental assistance offered for El Paso County residents amid pandemic
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County residents can apply for rental assistance through the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program provides assistance with rent and rental arrears to eligible tenants and landlords who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. El Paso County partnered with the Colorado Division
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
New report outlines impacts of Colorado’s marijuana legalization
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a little over seven years since Colorado first started selling recreational-use cannabis, and a new report this week from the state's Division of Criminal Justice shows the criminal and societal impacts legalization has had so far. Amendment 64 made cannabis legal for retail sale and possession, and the
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Pandemic emergency rental assistance offered to El Paso County tenants and landlords
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County residents who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for rental assistance through the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program. According to El Paso County, ERAP funding is available to prevent housing instability and evictions when the eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC expires on
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Tiny homes community planned for western El Paso County; believed to be first along Colorado’s Front Range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Littleton-based company has announced plans to establish a community of tiny homes near Colorado Springs. The company, Life Size: Tiny Communities, anticipates opening the community next fall. Joe Callantine, the president and founder, says that the community will be the first of its kind along Colorado's Front Range.
Trinidad, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Governor Polis and CDOT Celebrating Groundbreaking I-25 Exit 11 Interchange
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Governor Jared Polis will join the Colorado Department of Transportation to celebrate the groundbreaking I-25 Exit 11 Interchange Project. The reconstruction of the interchange will improve traffic flow and ease travel for those entering Fishers Peak State Park. Construction will last for approximately 18 to 20 months. The purpose
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Residents say newly built luxury neighborhood in Briargate is sinking
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the emergence of a sinkhole earlier this week in the Briargate neighborhood of Colorado Springs, multiple residents in a nearby recently-built subdivision tell 13 Investigates the sinkhole wasn't the only problem. "We loved the neighborhood," said Jason Duffy Langeland, who moved into the Cordera neighborhood in December 2018. "We
Pueblo County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Pueblo County honors local farmer with Henry ‘Carl’ Musso Day
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County farmer, who's dedicated his life to providing Southern Colorado with quality produce, was honored Tuesday by the Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners. KRDO's news partners, The Pueblo Chieftain, had the chance to sit down with the man and listen to how a little Italian farm grew
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Last payment made on 2016 ‘No Man’s Land’ project by El Paso County Commissioners
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved spending the remaining $562,000 of the $30 million Westside Avenue Action Plan, an improvement project along West Colorado Avenue between 31st Street and Manitou Springs. The money reimburses construction workers for upgrades already completed along that stretch, although some final steps -- such
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Hickenlooper announces nearly $500 million in COVID relief awarded to Colorado restaurants
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper today announced that 1,762 Colorado restaurants, bars, breweries, caterers, food trucks, and others received a total of $481,075,609 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grants. The RRF program was created by Congress under the American Rescue Plan to help some of the hardest-hit small businesses get through the pandemic. "Restaurants
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Moose spotted on golf course in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If a birdie is when you shoot one under par, what do you call a moose on the golf course? It's just a Monday in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared a video of a moose roaming the course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain, but
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Slight increase in available homes in Pikes Peak region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The housing market in the Pikes Peak region made a slight improvement last month. According to Zillow, home inventory rose 8.4% in June. While more homes are beginning to pop up in searchers, Zillow reports the demand still far outweighs supply, saying mortgage rates dropped to near all-time lows in
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Eating Disorder support group see influx in patients
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Eating Disorder Foundation in Denver says they are seeing a 1,030% increase in new monthly support group members since the beginning of the pandemic. It's another type of serious health fallout since the pandemic began: the number of young people looking for help with eating disorders is way now up in Southern
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Mayor Suthers helps send-off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff flying out of the Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers helped send-off U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team athletes, coaches and staff heading to Tokyo, Japan this morning at the Colorado Springs Airport just six days before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will begin. The 21-member group on the flight will meet up with the rest of the team in Chicago
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Colorado Springs to ask voters for sales tax increase to address backlog of parks, trails improvements
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some of the city's tax revenue already supports operations of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, but hasn't been enough to meet growing needs since the 2008 recession. So, on Election Day in November, the city will place a measure on the ballot asking voters for more help.
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
El Paso, Teller County DA’s office works to educate public on financial crimes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At any given time, the El Paso and Teller County District Attorney's Office is typically working on 150 crimes involving money. "Economic crimes that affect some of the most vulnerable members of our community on a daily basis. Particularly, our elderly that are too often taken advantage of by opportunists
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Insurance companies paid controversial Dr. Moma clinic for vaccines never administered
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) — Insurance statements are rolling in for vaccines administered at Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs. It's the same clinic where concerns over vaccine storage and possibly falsified medical charts prompted the state health department to confiscate thousands of doses. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment advised
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
#RunforShaCarri rally & petition delivery happening at U.S. Anti-Doping agency Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, MoveOn organized a one-mile #RunforShaCarri to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, along with a rally and petition delivery to protest the decision to ban Sha'Carri Richardson from competing in the Olympics' 100-meter sprint for consuming marijuana and demand she is allowed to run. MoveOn's "Let Sha'Carri Run" petition garnered more
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Colorado Springs still ranked among top 10 best places to live in US
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's no surprise to the people who already live here, but Colorado Springs was once again named one of the best places to live in the entire United States according to the newest rankings from US News & World Report. US News & World Report says there are only five
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
What to do if your Child Tax Credit didn’t hit your bank account on July 15
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — For the first time, more than half a million families in Colorado are slated to receive monthly advance child tax credit checks beginning Thursday, July 15. According to the White House, for every child between the ages of 6 to 17-years-old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month.
