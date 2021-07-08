Cancel
Menominee, MI

Red Horse Parkinson Alliance to hold educational events

 13 days ago

MENOMINEE—The Red Horse Parkinson Alliance will hold an educational event and its monthly group meeting in July. The educational event will be held July 22 at 10 a.m. at the Watermark Bay View Restaurant, formerly Schloegel’s. The event will feature Dr. Paul Nausieda, a leading expert in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) as well as movement disorders. People with this disease and their families, caregivers and healthcare providers are encouraged to attend. Nausieda will take questions as well as share the newest medications available.

