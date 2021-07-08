Cancel
Paradise Valley, AZ

End of an era: Tearing down Paradise Valley Mall

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teardown of the once-bustling Paradise Valley Mall is underway as part of a redevelopment project that will include "an exciting mix of retail shops, grocery store, restaurants, multi-family residential units, entertainment, office, self-storage, and other uses." Located at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road, PV Mall closed on March 31. The demolition of the building started Wednesday, July 7. Construction on portions of the redevelopment is expected to start this fall.

