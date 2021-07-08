Hiroshi Fujiwara Is Bringing A Taste of Japanese Streetwear to Moncler

Bottega Veneta has come a long way from a somewhat niche bag brand into a global powerhouse within luxury fashion. That is thanks in part to a top-tier, nearly two-decade run from designer Tomas Maier, and most recently, Daniel Lee, who took over at the helm a few years back. The label has undoubtedly received a boost, at least here in America, thanks to Kanye West, who seemed to live in the label’s Chelsea boots for a better part of the 2010s. At some point near the end of Maier’s tenure, Bottega Veneta became synonymous with great boots. Lee, who has definitely switched things up since taking over, has also kept the brand’s strong footwear lineage going.