Hiroshi Fujiwara Is Bringing A Taste of Japanese Streetwear to Moncler

By Mara Veitch
interviewmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Moncler’s Genius initiative enters its third year, the label continues to deliver on its mission to collaborate with genre-bending designers. This week, the Italian label dropped 7 MONCLER FRGMT HIROSHI FUJIWARA 2021, a line of technical outerwear created as part of its newest collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara. The godfather of Japanese streetwear, Fujiwara joins the likes of J.W. Anderson, Craig Green, and Simone Rocha in Moncler’s Genius ranks. In keeping with the Italian label’s core values, the designer finds harmony in style and function, riffing on timeless designs by adding his signature urban motifs to Moncler’s luxury silhouette.

