NBA

Jayson Tatum Reflects On The Honor Of Wearing Kobe Bryant's Number

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 13 days ago
"With this being the first Olympics since we lost him, it holds that much more value," Tatum said.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Old Kobe Bryant tweet goes viral after Giannis wins championship

An old tweet from Kobe Bryant went viral on Tuesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo made his first All-Star team in 2016-2017, which was his fourth year in the league. Antetokounmpo was on a clear trajectory of improvement, but few saw an MVP in his future at that point. Kobe Bryant did.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Impressive NBA Finals Debut Performances: Michael Jordan Is First, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Are Out Of Top 10

With the NBA Finals now done, we now have a new NBA champion - The Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years. For his incredible performances in the series, Giannis was named Finals MVP, and deservedly so. Giannis had one of the all-time great Finals performances, especially in Game 6. But where does his performance rank among the all-time great NBA Finals debuts? Let's take a look.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Devin Booker: 'I Should Never Be Compared to Kobe Bryant'

Devin Booker has been fantastic this postseason, solidifying himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. His emergence has prompted comparisons to all-time greats. His abilities as a pure scorer has led some to say he's the next Kobe Bryant. Booker thinks that's absurd. On Monday, Booker was a...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters Wearing Kobe and Gianna's Jerseys at All-Star Game

Watch: Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Honor Kobe & Gigi Bryant at All-Star Game. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters certainly suited up for the WNBA All-Star Game. The 39-year-old mom, along with daughters, Bianka, 4 and Capri, 2, attended the July 14 event in Las Vegas, and to honor their late father, Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa had her girls wear jerseys baring their numbers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bradley Beal's Comments On Jayson Tatum Spark Major Celtics Trade Rumors

At this point, it's no secret that Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are long-time childhood friends. After growing up together, the pair apparently remain close to this day, even now as they practice for Team USA. Curiously, some recent words by Bradley Beal seem to suggest that he really enjoys...
NBAlakers365.com

Kobe Bryant’s Massive Influence On Team USA, Per Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy lives on. Just ask Brooklyn Nets star and Team USA forward Kevin Durant. During the Team USA training camp and in his first press conference since the Nets' 2021 playoffs run ended, Durant talked about Lakers legend and how he continuously inspires the current and next generation of hoopers even after his tragic passing.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Jayson Tatum Reveals Sage Advice He Received From Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is one of the few active players in the NBA who learned some tricks of the trade from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Famer was a mentor to the rising star, and he hasn't forgotten the sage advice he received from the five-time NBA champion. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Tatum opened up about wearing Bryant's No.

