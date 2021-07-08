There’s A Chaotic Co-Op Shooter That Every Xbox Owner Should Be Playing
Life finds a way, especially if you’re calling in an airstrike and sending a mutated triceratops 20 feet into the air via eye-melting explosion. I clocked Systemic Reaction’s Second Extinction way back in October of 2020 when it was released for PC. A cooperative shooter that had players facing off against twisted versions of famous dinosaurs, the ambitious Early Access game grabbed my attention almost immediately. Unfortunately, because life is busy, I never got around to playing the Steam version, but once it popped up on Xbox Game Pass in April as a Game Preview, I was all in.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0