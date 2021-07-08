There’s A Chaotic Co-Op Shooter That Every Xbox Owner Should Be Playing

Near the end of this month, we’ll get a chance to try out The Ascent. It’s been one of the more striking indie games coming this year, a cyberpunk title steeped in neon as an isometric RPG. We’ve seen quite a lot of it at this point, and like so many games right now, it’s cross-gen. In this case, across PC and the Xbox consoles on the market. By and large, it’s the standard, but that doesn’t necessarily means it’s easy, especially for a team as small as Neon Giant.