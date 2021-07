[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."]. “Journey Into Mystery," the title of the fifth and penultimate chapter of Loki's first season, is actually quite misleading when considering the sheer volume of Marvel Easter eggs, deep cuts, hints, winks, and nods that are littered throughout the 49-minute-long episode, all of which are no mystery at all. From Loki’s very first comic book appearance to Throg, the Frog of Thunder — from the infamous Thanos-copter to about half-a-dozen (more or less) references to Kang the Conqueror, here are all of the Easter Eggs scattered across the Time Variance Authority’s multiversal landfill wasteland known as The Void.