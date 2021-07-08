Cancel
U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. But the market’s upside was limited by worries that global producers may pump beyond agreed quotas as trouble festered within the OPEC+ cartel. Worries that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 may lead to another major breakout of the virus also triggered a risk-off element across markets.

TrafficValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Plunge Due To The Delta Variant Fear

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the plunge in crude oil prices, Louis Navellier wrote:. The plunge in crude oil prices may be somewhat related to the fear of a global economic slowdown as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads. Also influential in the crude plunge: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) recent push to boost its output is expected to be followed by other OPEC members, since there are notorious for cheating on their quotas.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Recovery Unfazed by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week as it extends the rebound from the monthly low ($66.44), and crude may stage a larger recovery over the remainder of the week as it appears to be unfazed by an unexpected uptick in US inventories.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Settle Above $70 Again

(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since mid-April amid broader market gains and after a U.S. government report showed declining fuel and distillate stockpiles during the high-demand summer driving season. Futures rose 4.6% in New York on Wednesday with U.S. equities advancing as better-than-expected corporate earnings took the focus off...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil rises despite larger stockpiles

Oil reversed losses, resuming its recovery from a rout earlier in the week as sentiment firmed in wider markets. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3%, after dropping 1.1% early Wednesday. European equities climbed a second day and U.S. index futures moved higher. Crude tumbled 7.3% on Monday on concern that...
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

US Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Increased for First Time in 3 Months

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks rose +4.42 mmb to 1275.28 mmb in the week ended June 16. Crude oil inventory increased, for the first time since mid-April, by +2.11 mmb (consensus: -4.47 mmb) to 439.69 mmb. Stockpile increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw growth of +1.9 mmb. Cushing stock sank -1.35 mmb to 36.71 mmb. Utilization rate decreased -0.4 percentage points to 91.4% while crude production steadied at 11.4M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased +0.88M bpd to 7.1M bpd in the week.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Covid Fears Limit Gains

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices pushed higher Thursday, trading back above $70 a barrel and helped by a broader market rally which has recently outweighed concerns about the impact on energy demand from the rise in global Covid cases. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.4%...
Trafficsanantoniopost.com

Oil prices jump despite rise in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices surged on Wednesday even after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 3.10 U.S. dollars, or 4.6 percent, to settle at 70.30 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 2.88 dollars, or nearly 4.2 percent, to close at 72.23 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil prices tumble to an eight-week low

Oil prices plunged to their eight-week low amid bearish sentiments stoked by the resurging virus and a soaring U.S dollar. On Monday, the British-based oil contract, Brent Crude futures lost almost 7% in value to break below its critical support level of $70 a barrel suffering its worst daily sell-off since March. Oil traders arbitrarily reduced their long positions with the fast-spreading delta variant disrupting key economic hubs from Asia to Europe.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil production unchanged last week: EIA

HOUSTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil production was unchanged during the week ending July 16, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil production averaged 11.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, same as the previous week and up by 300,000 b/d this time last year.
Trafficschneiderdowns.com

Impact to Oil Prices following the OPEC Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022 as prices of oil hit their highest levels in over two years. Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday to end below $70 a barrel with U.S. prices posting their biggest daily percentage loss since September 2020.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude, products prices spike as market rebound continues

Crude oil futures spiked July 21 back above the $70/b threshold as commodities and stock markets continued to rebound from the big July 19 selloff that was triggered by concerns of rising crude production and potential demand weakness from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
Reuters

Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rebounded on Tuesday as market participants vied to take advantage of oil's two-month low touched in the previous session. Monday's selloff, spurred by demand destruction fears amid rising COVID-19 cases, pushed oil about 7% lower and hit other riskier assets. The oil market was also lower on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, had reached a deal to boost supply in coming months. read more.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Crude Oil Volatility Causing Large Moves In USD/CAD

During Q2 of this year, Crude Oil (USOIL) had been on a tear moving from a low on March 24th of 57.28 to a high on July 6th at 76.95. Along the way, the black gold broke out of a symmetrical triangle in late April and hadn’t looked back! However, as an OPEC+ deal came and went without a new deal on supply increases, markets became nervous and began pulling back on the uncertainty. Last weekend, the group finally reached a consensus: an increase of 400,000 barrels per day which will extend through September 2022. Throw in the uneasiness from a possible decrease in demand due to increases in new daily cases of the coronavirus around the world, and it made a recipe for disaster. When the markets opened Monday, crude broke through a rising trendline from April 5th and traded down 7%.

