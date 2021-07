XXXUrsula von der Leyen is refusing Boris Johnson’s plea for the EU to renegotiate the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland when he rang her urging her to reconsider. The EU Commission president tweeted: “Boris Johnson called to present the UK Command paper on the Irish/Northern Irish Protocol. The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the Protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate.”Following their conversation, a No 10 spokesperson said the PM explained to Ms Von der Leyen that the Protocol was “operationally unsustainable” and insisted she engage with solutions put forward by the UK. Asked about...