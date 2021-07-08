Frisco and Towns, and Summit County to move into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday

The Towns of Frisco, along with Silverthorne, Breckenridge, Blue River, and Dillon are moving in step with the Summit County Government, US Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management from the current Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 9. The primary change for people recreating on public land is that under Stage 1, campfires and charcoal are now allowed, but only in designated, metal fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Under stage 2, no campfires or charcoal permitted anywhere.