Madison Square Garden Celebrates Reopening With Foo Fighters Mini-Doc

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
 14 days ago
The Foo Fighters reopened MSG last month as the venue's first live concert in 466 days. "They're part of history."

iHeartRadio

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
