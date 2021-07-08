It’s time to legalize, destigmatize marijuana
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic suspension shows the world should normalize and legalize recreational marijuana. Recently, track and field sprinter Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for the marijuana chemical THC. She was sure to be on the U.S. team after THC, she’s out. This is awful as she used the marijuana in Oregon, a state where recreational marijuana use is completely legal.thedailycougar.com
