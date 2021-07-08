'The Tomorrow War' marks a return of garbage blockbusters, and we're here for it

This story has small spoilers from the film The Tomorrow War. The first third of The Tomorrow War, the new alien-fighting Chris Pratt action flick from Prime Video, is among the roughest stretch of a blockbuster movie in recent memory. It is shoddily expository — some 30 years in the future, humanity has been so heavily wiped out in a war with aliens that we must go back in time to recruit more soldiers — paced terribly, and chock-full of egregious one-liners. The other two-thirds feel like another two separate movies, making the entire thing feel like a bit of a kitchen-sink big-budget mess. In short, it’s a big action movie that's kind of bad — but that’s also precisely what made me, and based on its audience ratings many others, feel rather good.