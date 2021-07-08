Cancel
'The Tomorrow War' marks a return of garbage blockbusters, and we're here for it

By Brandon Yu
Mic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has small spoilers from the film The Tomorrow War. The first third of The Tomorrow War, the new alien-fighting Chris Pratt action flick from Prime Video, is among the roughest stretch of a blockbuster movie in recent memory. It is shoddily expository — some 30 years in the future, humanity has been so heavily wiped out in a war with aliens that we must go back in time to recruit more soldiers — paced terribly, and chock-full of egregious one-liners. The other two-thirds feel like another two separate movies, making the entire thing feel like a bit of a kitchen-sink big-budget mess. In short, it’s a big action movie that's kind of bad — but that’s also precisely what made me, and based on its audience ratings many others, feel rather good.

