POTUS

Biden says US military mission in Afghanistan will end August 31

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country, The Associated Press reports.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

Biden said he didn’t trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the U.S. withdrawal moved forward. She added that prolonging U.S. military involvement, considering former President Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that one government will control Afghanistan after the U.S. pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban, according to AP.

The president added that there is no “mission accomplished” moment as the U.S. war comes to an end.

“The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world,” he said.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Carries Out Multiple Airstrikes to Support Afghan Forces as They Fight Taliban

The U.S. carried out multiple airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces as they fight the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported. The move comes as the U.S. phases out its troop withdrawal from the country that President Joe Biden said will be complete by Aug. 31. A defense official said more than four U.S. airstrikes occurred Wednesday and Thursday and at least two targeted military equipment that the Taliban stole from Afghan forces.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CNN

Biden showed the Black community he gets it

(CNN) — "It's a simple basic proposition" President Joe Biden said Wednesday night during his CNN town hall, arguing that getting a Covid-19 vaccine was an easy decision. After all, he reminded us, more than 600,000 Americans have died, more people than in all the US wars combined. Riffing off stats, Biden told the invite-only crowd at at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, that recent data on Covid-19 deaths tells us that an overwhelming majority of them are of people who have not been vaccinated.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s options to avert disaster in Afghanistan are shrinking

President Biden has a few precious weeks to bolster his plan for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan so that the country doesn’t degenerate into an even more chaotic and dangerous mess. The impact of the U.S. departure is proving more swift and shattering than even the pessimists predicted. Biden...
MilitaryMilitary.com

US to Discuss Troop Withdrawal with Iraqi Officials

The future of U.S. combat forces in Iraq, and when a potential withdrawal might take place, will be on the table this week as Pentagon leaders talk with Iraqi officials. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the next round of U.S.-Iraq military talks were beginning Thursday, to discuss how the two nations will work together on counterterrorism and other security issues.
POTUSNBC News

U.S. is still carrying out airstrikes against Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has conducted a half-dozen airstrikes against the Taliban in the past 30 days, including several since the symbolic end of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan with the departure ceremony for the U.S. commander last week, two defense officials said. The officials said the U.S. conducted two...

