Every once in a while, the family sure could use some time together to unplug from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Go fishing, hiking, make campfire s’mores, and enjoy the big Texas nights sky. There’s no time like the present for a nice getaway — especially now that there’s a few easy & luxurious options at LRCA Parks’ Lake Bastrop North Shore Park. The park system offers glamping accommodations that features five top-of-the-line Airstreams as well as luxury safari tents and cabins that your kids will be thrilled to stay in!