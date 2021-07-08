Barbara Jeanne (Robin) Jeneary, 96, of Winterset

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM Friday, July 9, 2021, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel for Barbara Jeanne Jeneary. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 10, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Cathedral of St. Paul or the Iowa SIDS Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.