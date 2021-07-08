Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Atos, IBM to Build a Secured Infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 13 days ago

PARIS and Armonk, N.Y., July 8, 2021 — Atos and IBM today announced their plans to collaborate to build a new, highly-advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise from Atos and IBM Global Technology Services to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network to help ensure classified government information remains protected.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Hybrid Cloud#Ministry#Gm#European#Group#Decarbonized Digital#Atos Syntel#Red Hat#Openshift#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
Related
Businessaithority.com

Scale Computing and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale for Enterprise Clients

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM that will help organizations adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Scale Computing is delivering on-premises edge computing solutions for applications that are designed to be flexible and intelligent to help address high-availability and resilience.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro to Invest $1 Billion to Expand Cloud Transformation Capability, Launches Wipro Fullstride Cloud Services

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.
Computersaithority.com

IBM Adds Enhanced Data Protection to FlashSystem to Help Thwart Cyberattacks

IBM announced it is bringing advanced data protection capabilities to the IBM FlashSystem family of all-flash arrays to help companies better plan for – and recover quickly from – ransomware and other cyberattacks. Over the last year, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the increasingly distributed data landscapes and ramped-up the...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires startup CloudKnox for its multicloud cybersecurity platform

Microsoft Corp. today said that it’s buying CloudKnox Security Inc., a venture-backed startup with a cybersecurity platform designed to reduce the risk of breaches in enterprises’ public cloud environments. The deal will strengthen Microsoft’s multicloud capabilities in a time when its top rivals are also expanding their focus on this...
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Cloud Robotics Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Google, Huawei And IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market (2020-2025) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Edge AI software market to expand significantly by 2030

The surging number of applications being deployed on the cloud in several industries, rapid improvements being made in the internet of things (IoT) domain, advancements in numerous smart applications, and growing popularity of AI software are the major factors driving the expansion of the global edge AI software market. Due...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Boost cyber resilience and more with IBM Storage

When we speak with our customers about their storage concerns, we find that cybersecurity, cost and hybrid cloud deployment are often at the top of their minds. Today we are announcing new cyber resilience capabilities and a flexible consumption model to address these needs. Here’s what we’ll cover:. Improve cyber...
BusinessGenomeWeb

Microsoft Azure Joins NIH STRIDES Cloud Computing Program

NEW YORK – Microsoft's Azure cloud platform has joined the US National Institutes of Health's Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability program, NIH announced Tuesday. According to Microsoft, the company will offer cloud services including Azure's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to NIH and NIH-funded...
Jersey City, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announces today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global SAP Specialization Partner of the Year award. oXya was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers migrate their SAP systems to Google Cloud to achieve agility, flexibility, access to innovative technologies, and a reduction in TCO.
Technologyaithority.com

Bison Trails Launches Query & Transact Infrastructure to Help Developers Build on Solana

Bison Trails, the leading blockchain infrastructure platform-as-a-service company, announced that it has launched Query & Transact read/write infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Solana Query & Transact will allow developers to access and verify data and transaction information from the blockchain, write transactions, and build products and services that contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem.
Businessaustinnews.net

Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider

SUNNYVALE, CA and NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Symphony, the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, today announced that it has selected Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider. Under the multi-year deal, Symphony will migrate its platform, which serves more than 1,000 top financial services firms, onto Google Cloud, providing customers with global, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText, announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
BusinessRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Buys CloudKnox Security to Boost Azure Active Directory Service

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the acquisition of CloudKnox Security, a maker of "cloud infrastructure entitlement management" solutions for organizations using various cloud services. Sunnyvale, Calif.-based CloudKnox got its start upon discovering that IT departments had "no way to ascertain which users were doing what to which resources" when using cloud...
Technologyaithority.com

Citadel Defense Secures $4Million Contract For AI Counter Drone Solution

Titan solutions autonomously detect and electronically neutralize unmanned systems. Citadel Defense has secured $4M in new government contracts in June as demand for combat-proven counter drone solutions accelerates. Rapid proliferation of small, low-cost drones threatens personnel and critical assets, impacting the military’s ability to conduct successful operations. Unmanned systems have been used by terrorists to collect intelligence, bypass ground-based physical barriers, and carry out highly effective attacks.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Security for Startups in a DevOps World: Infrastructure, IAM, and Remote Environments

Note: This is the first installment in a blog series on startup security in a DevOps world. This series is an adaptation of an e-book published in 2017, which was originally contributed to by JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava and guest contributors Alan Shimel and Ben Tomhave. The information has been updated to include new IT developments and reflect the current business climate, particularly for startups. Read the authors’ bios below.
Marketsaithority.com

Hedera Hashgraph and LCX to Develop Infrastructure for Digital Securities

Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator, LCX announces a strategic partnership with Hedera Hashgraph. LCX is expanding its Liechtenstein Protocol for the Hedera Hashgraph network to establish a new standard for security tokens and tokenized digital assets. LCX established one of the world’s first regulated and compliant blockchain ecosystems for professional investors and...
Computersaithority.com

IntersyStems Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multimodel Data Platforms Evaluation

InterSystems IRIS data platform receives the highest possible score in the criteria of performance, analytics/search, and transactions. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Forrester has recognized the InterSystems IRIS data platform as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q3 2021.
Computersaithority.com

Ansys Expands Its Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-Based Graviton2 Processors

Ansys Delivers Engineering Simulation Software for AWS graviton2 Processors, Which Provide Up to 40% Improved Price Performance for a Broad Range of Workloads. Ansys delivers its semiconductor simulation solution, Ansys Power Library (APL), to the Arm Neoverse architecture to support development on Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Graviton2 processors. This collaboration...
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

How AI is Changing the Role of Network Managers and Teams

Artificial intelligence and AI-powered tools are designed to optimize networks and ensure that everything operates smoothly and efficiently. Yet as vendors continue rolling out new AI tools, the technology is also beginning to change the way network managers approach their jobs. AI is at the forefront of proactive and policy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy