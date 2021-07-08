Atos, IBM to Build a Secured Infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense
PARIS and Armonk, N.Y., July 8, 2021 — Atos and IBM today announced their plans to collaborate to build a new, highly-advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise from Atos and IBM Global Technology Services to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network to help ensure classified government information remains protected.www.hpcwire.com
