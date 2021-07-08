Atos, IBM to Build a Secured Infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.