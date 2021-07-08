Cancel
Franklin, TN

Franklin Fire Department is hiring

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 14 days ago

The Franklin Fire Department is hiring certified firefighters. Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license. In addition, applicants must have Tennessee Commission on Firefighting, IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter I and Firefighter II Certification, plus a minimum of 320 hours at basic firefighter training academy, verified by FFD Training Division staff, and a current EMT, AEMT or paramedic license in the state of Tennessee or in another state while meeting the reciprocity requirements for the state of Tennessee, which may be viewed at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/healthprofboards/ems/Reciprocity.pdf.

