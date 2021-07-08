Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Vaishali S Couture Fall 2021

By Lily Templeton
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Bodies are like fabric to me and thread is like a breath,” Vaishali Shadangule said just before her first show as a guest designer on the Paris couture calendar for her label Vaishali S, established more than 20 years ago in India. While she was recovering from COVID-19, the designer...

wwd.com

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couture#Textiles#Paris#Indian#Chanderi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelPosted by
WWD

3Juin Is a New Accessible Footwear Brand to Watch

MILAN — Glamorous shoes seem to be a woman’s obsession, pandemic notwithstanding. Banking on the appetite for accessible and versatile styles, sisters Perla, Antonia and Margherita Alessandri decided to breathe new life into the house brand of their family’s footwear manufacturing company with a total revamp. The three siblings cut...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Rabih Kayrouz’s Les Exceptionnels Collection Redefines The Language Of Haute Couture

Rabiah Kayrouz’s design style is different. His functionality sets him apart from his other Lebanese designer counterparts. The only designer from his country that’s an official member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, Kayrouz’s attention to the details of what women need in the practicality of dressing them makes his designs wearable and eye catching.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Gaultier Paris Sacai Couture Fall 2021

On Wednesday, Jean Paul Gaultier returned to the house he founded — only this time, he was there as a front-row guest. After he retired in January 2020, the brand said it would keep its haute couture business going with a revolving cast of guest designers. The first of these, Sacai creative director Chitose Abe, was meant to unveil her collection a year ago, but the show was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2021

We see London, we see France… and most importantly for Fendi, we see Rome with the house’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection. Kim Jones’ latest couture collection is an homage to the home of Fendi: he settles in the Eternal City and creates pieces inspired by the landscape around him. All throughout, the Roman inspiration is clear. Mosaic designs and marble-like patterns intertwined with each piece speak to the city full of stone, frescos, marble, and of course, art. The jewelry is even an ode to Rome, formed from Italian marble and paired with looks from this collection ranging from tulle dresses to a jumper.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

How Dior’s Haute Couture Show Celebrated the Community of Fashion

Lead ImageDior Autumn/Winter 2021 Haute CouturePhotography by Ines Manai. Maria Grazia Chiuri went deep with her Dior haute couture collection this season. She always does: the clothes, however simple they appear, are framed with layers of complexity, interwoven with threads of thoughts and inspiration. Thread, incidentally, was her starting point this time, which sounds odd to state, given that it always is, with fashion. But Chiuri didn’t just sew her clothes with it, nor weave her fabrics: she devised custom threads, brushed and treated, made into tweeds and even knitted into couture sweaters, perfectly coordinating with fabrics. It was, she said, about the very meaning of couture, about the details. “Intimacy” was the word she used, again and again.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Get Balenciaga Couture’s Stunning Eyeliner Look in Two Simple Steps

Much has been written about the return of FOMO as restaurants—and borders—reopen, and the luckiest among us begin revisiting our once thriving (and debatably overscheduled) social and professional commitments in a world tiptoeing back to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy. This week’s haute couture shows, many of which are being held in person, have presented the biggest post-lockdown FOMO opportunity for the fashion faithful, and there was perhaps no bigger moment to miss out on than Demna Gvasalia’s couture debut for Balenciaga. Those lucky enough to be present have reported audible gasps as Gvasalia evolved his street sensibility with what Vogue’s Sarah Mower called “confidence, grandeur, and ease” and the brand returned to the couture calendar for the first time since Cristóbal Balenciaga shuttered his house 53 years ago. In a particularly impressive feat, the collection—with its mix of structured tailoring, voluminous gowns, and extravagant embroideries—nodded to the past while still respecting the modern aesthetic that has earned Gvasalia legions of millennial fans. The hair and makeup did a similar dance, riffing on classic techniques with idiosyncratic treatments.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2021

2021 marks a double anniversary for Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato. His brand turned 10 this year, and the fall collection is his tenth couture collection. For this milestone, he wanted to use his full repertoire of techniques, from the ancestral “boro” patchworking technique to his sewing-free Type-1 assembly system and the “biosmocking” textile-modeling method applied to a protein-based biomaterial from Japanese producer Spiber.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Spotlight on Paris Couture’s Emerging Talents

As Paris’ top houses take to the runways again with their fall couture collections, an emerging generation is already waiting at the sidelines, experimenting with cut, developing the possibilities of knitwear and even integrating high-tech components into their work. When Andrea Brocca left Dubai behind at age 17, he had...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Launch of Balenciaga Runner to Be Offered Exclusively at Kith

Balenciaga has chosen to team up with Kith to be the worldwide exclusive launch partner for its new Runner sneaker. The French luxury brand has issued only 650 pairs of the shoes in three colorways that will be available exclusively at Kith for a limited time. They will retail for $1,090 and will release on Friday at all Kith shops as well as on the company’s website in the U.S. and Europe.
Designers & Collectionsbeautifulbizarre.net

Slavic-Inspired Couture: Jaroslava Wurll Kocanova’s Colorfully Embroidered Frocks

Excerpt from Issue 32 (March 2021) of Beautiful Bizarre Magazine // Jaroslava Wurll Kocanova is a Slovak fashion designer who was born in Vranov nad Toplou in 1987. Now living in Cabov, she designs and sews clothes, including evening and wedding dresses. Her interest in dressmaking began long ago. She gained recognition in 2006 when, in partnership with her colleague, they won first place for a piece named “Phantom”. Slovak folklore often serves as inspiration for Jaroslava Wurll Kocanova’s designs, which are beautiful, inimitable, and highly sought after. Each dress is created in her atelier, which opened in 2011. Jaroslava uses a wide range of high-quality materials to design functional as well as aesthetically pleasing fairy tale creations that are available in many colours, patterns, and styles.
Apparelvarsity.com

Varsity Couture

Take your all star cheer uniform to the next level. Curate a look that is totally your own – the possibilities are endless! Using the finest in technical fabrics and premium embellishments, the Varsity design team and your All Star Specialist work with you to create a cutting edge all star fashion collection, capturing your gym’s unique style.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Eye for Design

Staying ahead of the curve is everything when it comes to differentiating in design — and that’s why LINDBERG, a Danish eyewear company, leads with a sleek, modern aesthetic and continuously pushes boundaries for ideation in the space. Its latest launch is “thintanium,” an eyewear concept and patent-pending eyewear collection...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

‘HotPants,’ ‘Battle of Versailles’ and More Fashion Words and Phrases WWD Coined

The world has WWD’s legendary editorial director and publisher John B. Fairchild to thank for the phrase Fashion Victim and a host of other stylish bon mots. “It was at La Caravelle that I coined the phrase ‘Fashion Victim’ after half a bottle of wine and time spent looking at the ladies at lunch and how badly dressed they were. They were overdressed to be seen,” he said in 2001.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

An Inside Look at the Artists Behind Maison Margiela's 2021 Couture Show

Craving more content from Margiela's couture show? Look no further, CR is here to bring behind the scenes footage from the show's looks created by skilled artisans Anna Sokolova, Celia Pym, and Hélène Vitali. The three leaders in their craft break down the true craftsmanship behind what it takes to create couture in a behind-the-scenes look at the making behind Creative Director John Galliano's latest Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Color Dept. Beauty Brand

Influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is launching a beauty brand today called Color Dept. The brand is focusing on the nail care category, releasing its first collection of seven sustainable, plant-based and 100 percent vegan nail polish colors in hues of pink, purple, blue, orange, green and white.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Could There be a Market for Men’s Couture?

Couture Week, as an event, is usually a moment that HYPEBEAST allows to pass by unannounced, focussing as it usually does on women’s eveningwear and gowns. Historically, it’s had little relevance to the menswear market: couture, which refers to handmade, one-of-a-kind garments made to the highest of luxury specifications, has generally been considered as too rarefied for the male consumer.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Asket Introduces Swim to Permanent Collection

Clothing is necessary, but we can make the pieces we choose to invest in count. Swedish essentials brand Asket has set out to create meaningful essentials end the trend of overconsumption with a permanent collection of zero-compromise pieces, created to stand the test of time both in craftsmanship and design, with a focus on sustainability and full transparency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy