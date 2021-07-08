The Dudefight to End All Dudefights Is Nigh

Despite the fact that Joe Biden has only been president for about 15 minutes, the Republican Party is well into the plotting phase of who will be their next great white knight, the one who will wrestle the party’s image from the clutches of MAGA Nation, or be big enough to serve as MAGA Nation’s sucessor. One man popular and evil enough to get the job done is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, however as Vanity Fair reports, DeSantis will first have to pry Republican support from Donald Trump’s cold dead hands if he wants to accomplish anything.