OnePlus throttles certain apps, like Chrome, but not benchmark tests

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus is facing criticism for the way it optimizes the performance on its latest smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It was discovered earlier this week by AnandTech that the phones throttle their processor speeds when running certain apps like Chrome, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Battery optimization — OnePlus...

