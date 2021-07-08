Amazing Spider-Man Actor on Not Returning to MCU: "It's Fine With Me"

Actor Paul Giamatti debuted in the world of superheroes in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (though starred in the adaptation of the comic book series American Splendor in 2003) and, while there might have initially been plans for him to reprise his role of the Rhino, he's seemingly happy to leave the character behind him. Just two years after that film landed in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted their own take on Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker going on to earn a number of additional appearances in the franchise, leading many fans to think the record had been set straight on the canonical cinematic universes, only for a number of rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home to toss all of our expectations aside. Giamatti will next be seen in Gunpowder Milkshake, which hits Netflix on July 16th.