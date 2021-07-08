Naruto Character Designs Reveal Boro's Final Form

The battle between Naruto, Sausuke, and Jigen put the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village into a terrible predicament, wherein even the strength of the Seventh Hokage wasn't enough to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization. With the nefarious collection of ninjas having mastered the energy known as Karma, their research and development department has also granted them insane abilities that allow their physical bodies to do things that no other ninjas can do, with the final form of Boro showing that Team 7 is going to have quite the struggle on their hands as they attempt to rescue Naruto.