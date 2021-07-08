Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Naruto Character Designs Reveal Boro's Final Form

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle between Naruto, Sausuke, and Jigen put the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village into a terrible predicament, wherein even the strength of the Seventh Hokage wasn't enough to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization. With the nefarious collection of ninjas having mastered the energy known as Karma, their research and development department has also granted them insane abilities that allow their physical bodies to do things that no other ninjas can do, with the final form of Boro showing that Team 7 is going to have quite the struggle on their hands as they attempt to rescue Naruto.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Form#Team 7#Naruto Shippuden#Sausuke#The Kara Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 104 Drops First Stills

My Hero Academia is continuing the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc in its anime, but will be releasing an anime-only episode that focuses the spotlight away from the Three Musketeers focusing on their work-study with the number one hero, and shines on Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire within their studies. With the three heroines of UA Academy experiencing a new adventure at sea with the professional hero Selkie, it's clear that heroes young and old are training themselves in preparation for the upcoming assault by villains that will see the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains attacking hero society.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Gives Eren's Final Look A Fem Makeover

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime has placed Eren Jaeger into a very different role from the young member of the Scout Regiment we knew in the three seasons prior, skirting the lines between hero and villain as the brother of Zeke and son of Grisha attempts to enact a terrifying plan. With Eren now wielding the powers of the Attack Titan, War Hammer Titan, and Founding Titan, one Cosplayer has given the youngest Jaeger a fem makeover using some pitch-perfect Cosplay to bring the protagonist to life.
LotteryTwinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Male Viera Character Creation & Artifact Gear Revealed

Today Square Enix hosted the 65th Final Fantasy XIV Letter From the Producer Live broadcast revealing new details about the upcoming expansion Endwalker. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Global Community Producer Toshio Murouchi were in attendance as usual, providing all the information. Yoshida-san showcased the character creation from the...
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Synopsis Teases One Villain's Regenerative Secret

Team 7 has a dangerous mission ahead of them, not just in attempting to save the Seventh Hokage from the grasp of Jigen following the handicap match between Naruto, Sasuke, and the leader of Kara, but also thanks to their upcoming confrontation with the cult leader known as Boro. With each of the members of Kara holding insane power at their disposal, it seems as if Boro is holding a unique power close to his heart that will spell some serious trouble for the new incarnation of Team 7 in Boruto, Mitsuki, Kawaki, and Sarada, the new leader of the group.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Promo Sheds Light on Boruto's Dark Power Boost

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode ended with a major cliffhanger, which revealed Boruto getting a frightening transformation and power boost. The new Team 7 (Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki) battles Boro, the latest "Inner" from the evil Kara organization, and has to form some unprecedented new strategies in order to bring down the virus-spewing monster with superhuman regenerative abilities. However, even when Team 7 manages to stop Boro, they only succeed in turning him into a true monster. In his untethered rampage, Boro nearly beats Boruto to death; instead, Boruto also becomes something of a true monster - and the promo for Boruto episode 208 reveals more about what that transformation is all about.
ComicsAnime News Network

2nd Sumikko Gurashi Anime Film's Teaser Reveals New Characters

The official website for the anime film franchise based on San-X's Sumikko Gurashi characters revealed a new teaser trailer on Tuesday for Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in the franchise. The video reveals the new characters One, Two, Three, Four, and Five appearing in the film.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Reveals Boruto and Kawaki's New Rasengan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki's surprising new Rasengan with the newest episode of the series! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga is continuing through the anime series, and the newest episode of the series picked up right after Kawaki, Boruto, and the rest of Team 7 headed into a portal Kawaki and Boruto opened with their Karma. Heading to the same dimensional space Jigen once was in an attempt to save Naruto, they suddenly found themselves coming face to face with another dangerous member of Kara, Boro.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Debuts Boro's Monstrous Final Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted Boro's monstrous final form with the newest episode of the series! The anime has now kicked off the second phase of the ongoing Kawaki saga with the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it has brought Boruto and the new Team 7 line up against a new member of Kara, Boro, as they attempt to save Naruto from his current coffin prison. The previous episode of the series revealed just how tough of an opponent he's going to be thanks to the scientific ninja tools in his body, but the newest episode revealed just how tough.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Naruto Preview May Set Up Boruto's Byakugan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has featured Team 7 adding a new member in Kawaki to bolster their ranks as they strike out on a rescue mission to save the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of Jigen and the Kara Organization, and with the cult leader Boro acting as a big impediment to achieving their goal, Boruto might be undergoing a major new change. With the preview for the next installment of the popular Shonen series giving us a better look at the Momoshiki possessed son of Naruto unleashing his power against Boro, it might have also hinted at his use of Byakugan.
Comicsepicstream.com

Naruto Reveals New Promo for Boruto Chapter 60

Naruto fans are looking forward to the next Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter coming next week to find out what the villains Code, Ada, and Daemon are up to. With Ada's powerful intel, Daemon's incredible ability to reflect attacks, and Code's revenge-driven power, it looks like Boruto and his friends at Konohagakure will have a hard time dealing with them. Now, we have the first preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 60, and it teases the powerful conflict between the Leaf Village and Code's team.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Yuji Fun Fem Spin

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given Yuji Itadori a fun fem spin! Gege Akutami's original manga series might currently be in the midst of a hiatus while the creator focuses on his health, but the franchise has now slowed down in the slightest since the debut of its first anime season has brought all sorts of new attention to the manga. The anime instantly caught the attention of fans for many reasons, but the biggest was undoubtedly the main character at the center of it all, Yuji Itadori, a lonely boy who was suddenly brought into an intense new world.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Gives Sanji's Wano Aesthetic A Fem Makeover

One Piece's Wano Arc has given fans of the long-running Shonen franchise some of the biggest battles that they've witnessed to date in the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, and with the War For Wano saga about to begin in the anime, one fan has decided to honor the action-packed arc with Cosplay of Sanji's new Wano look. Much like the other Straw Hats, Monkey D Luffy's cook has gone all-in on the feudal aesthetic of the isolated nation, while still retaining his unique personality and style that has made him a fan-favorite character throughout Eiichiro Oda's franchise.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft’s finale for the Sanctum of Domination raid reveals a major character’s fate

We try really hard to avoid spoilers here when we’re talking about story stuff on Massively Overpowered. It’s possible, for example, that you are really excited to see the end of World of Warcraft’s latest raid and really are looking forward to the end of the Sanctum of Domination, certain that the final cinematic will make everything work out well and be a satisfying narrative conclusion to all of the threads that have been put forth so far. And if that’s the case… well, we’re very sorry to disappoint you.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Fan Animates Izuku's Next Big Battle with Shigaraki

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is set to dive into the world of villains with its upcoming Meta Liberation Army Arc, aka My Villain Academia, and one fan has dived into the events of the upcoming sixth season by creating a fan animation of the battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki. While the latest season has switched the order of the storylines, placing the Endeavor Agency Arc before the arrival of the storyline focusing on the League of Villains, the threat to the heroes remains the same as the antagonists have begun gathering insane power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy