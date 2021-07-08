Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL PRODUCE VERY HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS WESTERN WAYNE AND CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 428 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were moving across the area producing very heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Henrietta, Penfield, Spencerport, Scottsville, Charlotte, Pittsford, Union Hill, Strong Memorial Hospital, North Chili, Martin and Rochester International Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 near exit 12. Interstate 90 near exit 46. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0