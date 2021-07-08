Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR and USA have teamed up for a “Race for the Championship” docuseries around this year’s playoffs

By Andrew Bucholtz
 13 days ago

Behind-the-scenes series have proven quite the draw over the years, from HBO/NFL Films’ Hard Knocks through the various Amazon All or Nothing series through the NHL/Showtime/Epix/ESPN+ iterations of Quest For The Stanley Cup and Netflix/F1’s Drive To Survive. The latter is particularly relevant here, as many NASCAR fans have long asked why there hasn’t been a similar series on the chase for their championship. Well, that’s now come to pass through a NASCAR/NBC (broadcaster of the second half of the NASCAR season)/USA (owned by NBCUniversal, and an important destination for their sports content now they’re shutting down NBCSN) partnership. Adam Stern has more on that at Sports Business Journal:

